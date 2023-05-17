Teves’ alleged gunman nabbed at PNP headquarters

MANILA, Philippines — An alleged gunman purportedly used by the family of suspended Negros Oriental Third District Representative Arnolfo Teves Jr. in Dumaguete City was arrested by the authorities in front of the Philippine National Police (PNP) Drug Enforcement Group (DEG) building in Camp Crame, Quezon City, the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) said on Wednesday.

In a statement, CIDG said the city’s District Special Operations Unit (DSOU) operatives collared and identified Police Staff Sergeant Noel Santa Ana Alabata Jr., alias “Alfonso Edena Tan,” in front of the PDEG office inside the PNP main headquarters on Wednesday morning.

INQUIRER.net has contacted PNP for a comment on why Alibata was inside Camp Crame, but it has yet to respond as of this writing.

Based on the report, Alabata was arrested for attempted murder and attempted homicide.

The warrant of arrest for attempted murder was issued by Regional Trial Court Branch 35, 7th Judicial Region Presiding Judge Glenda J. Yee-Uymatiao in Dumaguete City.

The warrant of arrest for attempted homicide was signed by MTCC Branch 1, 7th Judicial Region Presiding Judge Dinah Bagares Tabada-Chu.

The fixed bail for the attempted murder case was set at P120,000, while bail for attempted homicide was recommended at P36,000.

“The accused was formerly assigned to PDEG Region 6 and allegedly used by the Teves as a hitman for a certain Ong, a rival of the Teves in their business,” CIDG chief Police Brigadier General Romeo Caramat Jr. said.

“Patuloy ang pag-verify namin sa akusado na itinuturong gunman ng mga Teves upang malaman kung meron pa itong mga kinasasangkutan na kaso. Magiging patas kami sa lahat ng aming makukuhang impormasyon at sisiguraduhin na mananagot siya sa ating batas,” he added.

(We are verifying the accused, called the gunman of the Teves, to find out if there are any other cases involving him. We will be fair with all the information we get and ensure he is held accountable under our law.)

Alibata is currently under police custody at the CIDG DSOU for documentation while waiting for a commitment order from the issuing court.

