Chess players, Cebu’s best, to compete in CEPCA summer tournament

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu’s best chess players will clash in the much-awaited Cebu Executives and Professionals Chess Association (CEPCA) Summer Open Chess Tournament slated on May 28 at Robinsons Galleria Cebu.

According to CEPCA’s Jun Olis, they will likely field in an elite cast of Cebuano chess players that will include International Master (IM) Kim Steven Yap, IM Joel Pimentel, National Master (NM) Merben Roque, NM Rommel Ganzon, NM Arnold Cadiz, NM Toto Alidani, NM Rogelio Enriquez, Anthony Makinano, Carlos Moreno III, Allan Pason, and Bheil Ortiz.

This does not include young aspiring players and other elite-level chess players vying for supremacy in this major tournament.

Cash prizes for winning chess players

Over P30,000 worth of cash prizes awaits the winning players in the nine-round Swiss system competition which is part of CEPCA’s birthday celebration of its longtime president Engineer Jerry Maratas.

The champion will pocket P5,000, while the first runner-up receives P3,000, and P2,000 for the second runner-up. The third and fourth runners-up will get P1,500 and P1,000, respectively.

The sixth to 10th placers won’t go empty handed as they will receive P700 cash prize each, while the 11th to 15th placers will also get P500. Also, 16th to 20th palcers will receive P300.

Cash prizes will also be given to the top Cepcans-A and top Cepcans-B, while the top boys and girls 14-under players will also receive cash prizes.

Meanwhile, the top seniors and female player will receive P500 each.

CEPCA’s tournaments

The registration fee is pegged at P100 for the Cepcans/kids/ladies/seniors and P200 for regular players.on-site.

The last time CEPCA organized a major chess tournament was last December in partnership with the City of Lapu-Lapu Office of Substance Abuse and Prevention (CLOSAP) billed as the “CEPCA-Closap: Make a Move Against Drugs Open Chess Tournament,” at the same venue.

/dbs

