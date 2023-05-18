Plania stops Geraldo in 1st round in GenSan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — “Magic” Mike Plania stopped Mark Anthony Geraldo in the first round Wednesday evening in their main event bout of a Sanman Boxing Gym-promoted card in General Santos City.

It was supposed to be an acid test for Plania, but the hometown boxer was obviously in a hurry as he continues his journey to redemption.

The 26-year-old Plania landed a left overhand that knocked down Geraldo in the first round. Geraldo managed to get back on his feet, but Plania landed the same punch, that ultimately knocked out the former.

Their non-title bout was scheduled for 10 rounds.

Geraldo was aggressive from the get-go but Plania defended well.

Instead of mixing up with Geraldo, Plania countered the former with well-timed jabs until he found the perfect time to launch the left overhand that downed his opponent twice.

The victory improved Plania’s record to 28 wins with 15 knockouts and two defeats. Geraldo suffered his 12th defeat with 38 wins, 19 knockouts, and three draws.

The GenSan native now has scored back-to-back victories following his September defeat in the hands of Ra’eese Aleem for the World Boxing Organization (WBO) North American Boxing Organization (NABO) super bantamweight title in Los Angeles, California.

Aleem won by unanimous decision.

Despite the loss, Plania remained rated in the IBF world super bantamweight rankings at No. 14. /rcg

READ:

PH boxers make late Abap chief Ed Picson proud with 10 medals in SEA Games

Boxing judge nabbed for reportedly punching game official

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP