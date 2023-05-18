UP-Cebu boosts athletics program through new admission system VAAS

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Aspiring athletes can join the Fighting Maroons sports team through the newly-launched University of the Philippines (UP)-Cebu Varsity Athletics Admission System (VAAS)

The VAAS is a testament to UP-Cebu’s aim to establish a strong foothold in the local sports scene besides its prominence in Manila.

This admission system is designed to encourage top-notch athletes to enroll in UP-Cebu and represent the Fighting Maroons in various meets and tournaments, including the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi).

It can be recalled that UP-Cebu launched its varsity program last year and was able to compete in various events in the Cesafi.

However, they weren’t able to create a significant impact on the competition.

Thus, UP-Cebu leveled up its varsity program through VAAS, which for them is an innovative way to introduce sports and maintain its top-notch education in its renowned institution.

The VAAS will be implemented in the 2023-2024 academic year. It means that aspiring athletes can enroll in UP-Cebu under VAAS starting this coming school year.

“This is not just about UP-Cebu, but also for regional sports. With VAAS, we offer the opportunity for athletes to enroll in Cebu,” said Chancellor Leo Malagar during the presser.

“Importantly, it provides the youth with the opportunity to train at UP, not just in athletics but also in academics.”

Malagar, however, clarified that their new program is not a replacement for UPCAT which is one of the requirements UP needs before enrolling students.

Instead, VAAS is an innovative way of admitting students besides UP’s traditional admission path.

Aspiring young athletes may not take the UPCAT and can enroll through VAAS.

However, to be able to enjoy this privilege, they need to have above-average athletic skills and an average grade of 85 with good moral character. They must have graduated from grade 12 or its equivalent.

Besides sports, VAAS also accepts performing arts aspirants, particularly in dancing.

“The value of a UP-Cebu diploma is irrefutable. Athletes will not compete forever, they will have to lean on a degree. Why UP Cebu? Based on our experience, athletes who have to leave Cebu for Manila often feel homesick, which could impact their mental health. For those from Manila, the beaches are far away from their schools. Cebu has a lot to offer, including our local delicacy, lechon. We also have a vibrant cultural scene,” said Malagar.

UP-Cebu allotted 250 slots to kickstart its VAAS program, but they are willing to adjust.

Moreover, enrollees who passed VAAS can choose the courses they want at UP-Cebu.

Unlike last year’s launching of its varsity program, UP-Cebu introduced the coaches instead of the athletes that comprise its varsity teams.

These coaches will handle UP-Cebu’s teams in Lawn Tennis, Athletics, Badminton, Baseball, Basketball, Football, Futsal, Table Tennis, Softball, Swimming, and Volleyball.

Currently, UP-Cebu is having tryouts in its football and basketball teams and has visited various places such as Silay, and Bukidnon to scout for talents. /rcg

