Regulate operation of e-trikes in Cebu City – councilor

By: Wenilyn Sabalo - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | May 20,2023 - 09:44 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City ex-officio Councilor Jessica Resch has proposed an ordinance allowing the operation of electric tricycles or e-trikes in Cebu City and providing guidelines for their operations.

Under her proposed ordinance is the mandatory registration for all public e-trikes.

In her proposed measure, Resch defined e-trikes as three-wheeled motor vehicles powered solely by electrical energy with a minimum rated power of 1,000W capable of propelling the unit to no more than 50 kilometers per hour.

What is needed?

E-trike owners, who wish to use their unit as a common carrier, must register their unit, secure an e-trike permit, and e-trike driver’s permit.

The requirements for the registration include an E-TODA certificate, OR/CR of the unit, and barangay clearance.

For the registration of the public e-trikes, the applicant would have to pay a total of P800 (or P200 as the registration fee, P50 for the regulation sticker, P500 for the body plate number, and P50 for the identification card).

The registration will be valid for one year and may be renewed every year, at least three months before its expiration.

e-trike professionalization program

Resch is also pushing for an electric tricycle’s driver’s professionalization program that includes seminars on basic traffic regulations, road courtesy, and traffic offenses.

The councilor’s proposed ordinance also introduces the creation of terminals for public e-trikes.

If the ordinance is approved, the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) will submit a Public E-trike Zoning Scheme within 60 days after approval.

The electric tricycle fare structure for each zone is also set to a minimum fare of P7 for the first kilometer traveled plus P1 for every succeeding kilometer and a fraction thereof.

Resch’s proposed ordinance has been referred to the council’s Committee on Laws, Ordinances, and Styling for review.

“This representation sees the great potential of e-vehicles in improving air quality in the city; apart from the promise of less noise, and better revenues to those who are dependent on it for their livelihood,” said Resch.

/dbs

