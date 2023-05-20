MMDA eyes ‘empowered’ actress as spokesperson

The Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has tapped young actress Ria Atayde to become the agency’s spokesperson, acting chair Romando Artes said on Friday.

In a press briefing Friday, Artes confirmed that the actress had already agreed to the appointment and that her documents for the assistant secretary position had already been submitted to the Malacañang Palace.

According to Artes, the actress is qualified for the position because of her communication degree from De La Salle University and work experience.

Another reason why Atayde was fit for the job is because of her celebrity status which could help in disseminating information, he said.

“I personally believe that she will be an asset to MMDA. That’s why I personally asked her to be the spokesperson for MMDA,” Artes said.

He said Atayde’s handling of criticism in a brouhaha over her stint as a calendar model last January showed that she was an “empowered woman.”

“Her response to the bashing she received when she was hired as a model [for] a brand is very positive and confident,” said Artes.

“And I can say that, in a way, she’s an empowered woman which we need because the job of a spokesperson is to counter criticisms against the agency, whether or not it is true,” he added.

The MMDA is no stranger to celebrity representatives because the position used to be held by former beauty pageant contestant Celine Pialago.

Atayde, 31, is the chief executive officer of Nathan Studios, producer of the films “Cattleya Killer” and “Topakk.”

She is one of the sisters of Quezon City Rep. Arjo Atayde and the daughter of seasoned actress Sylvia Sanchez and businessman Art Atayde, who is involved in transport and logistics, among others.

Ria’s publicist, Chuck Gomez, said in a statement sent to Inquirer Entertainment on Friday that she confirmed the offer, but did not comment further.

“Right now, Ria is in Cannes, France, to showcase the action-thriller ‘Topakk,’” Gomez added. “The screening is in the hopes of securing a global distribution partnership for the film.”

