MPBA playoffs: ARQ Builders trounce Tech Support; Mr. MRD beats RB Tailoring

By: Glendale G. Rosal - CDN Digital Correspondent | May 21,2023 - 08:31 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Mandaue’s Pride Basketball Association (MPBA) playoffs kicked off with favored teams advancing to the next round of the competition.

The heavily-favored ARQ Builders trounced Tech Support, 89-65, while Mr. MRD beat RB Tailoring, 78-62, to advance in the south conference playoffs’ second round Saturday night at the Cebu Port Authority (CPA) gymnasium.

Meanwhile, J.A.M routed WJV-HP Real Estate, 79-62, while Yez Travel and Tours eliminated Marpon 88-61, in the north conference playoffs.

John Elmer Villabrille led ARQ Builders with his double-double outing of 25 points, 11 rebounds, one assist, two steals, and three blocks.

His teammate Snay Arriesgado and Ervin John Miñoza scored 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Adrian Panangin scored 15 for Tech Support, while James Paradela had 14. Dexter Panangin added 13 in their losing efforts.

ARQ led as much as 27 points, 85-58, in the final period, en route to eliminating Tech Support.

Meanwhile, Mr. MRD’s Franco Inso scored 21 points to lead his team into victory.

His teammates Fritz Dajalos, Enrick Tampos, and Yoko Yares scored 14, 15, and 10 points, apiece.

RB Tailoring’s Bal Gasmel Demape spoiled his 13-point performance so as Bolyn Hiatoro and Aljeard Tuñacao’s 12 points.

Mr. MRD and ARQ Builders will face each other in the second round of the playoffs in the south conference.

NORTH CONFERENCE

On the other hand, JR Labay and Albert Echavarria scored 12 points each, while Gilmar Ylaran had 11 points in J.A.M’s lopsided win against WJV-HP Real Estate.

Janjan Mayol had 16 markers, while Gilmar Ylaran added 11 in WJV’s losing efforts.

Yez Travel and Tours’ Junwilmar Isok scored 24 points, while Jay Palco had 17 as their team cruises to the second round of the playoffs against Marpon.

Renato Arsenal scored 11 and Dheybert Gorres added 10 to secure the win.

Jericho Ruiz and John Allen Caballes each scored 16 points, while Enzo Dayanan chipped in 13 for the losing squad.

Yez Travel and J.A.M will square off in the north division’s second round of the playoffs.

RELATED STORIES

ARQ Builders destroys Barrio Dos, extends win-streak to 5 in MPBA hoop wars

JAM-MAAB stays undefeated in MPBA hoops

MPBA: RB Tailoring secures No. 2 spot in southwest division after win vs. Tech Support

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP