Stepson in the making? Kris Aquino says Mark Leviste’s son calls her ‘Mommy Kris’

Just days after seemingly confirming her relationship with a certain “Marc,” Kris Aquino shared that Conrado Antonio “C2” Leviste II, the son of Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste, would jokingly address her as “mommy.”

Aquino took to her Instagram account on Friday, May 19, to share a video of Jazz Nicolas, vocalist and drummer of the band Itchyworms who said that a “mutual friend” asked him to do a favor for her, and that was to give an endorsement to C2, who is running for a student council position at the De La Salle – Greenhills.

“A mutual friend asked me to do a favor for Kris Aquino, who is now in LA getting medical treatment. Someone close to Kris said C2 Leviste who is running as La Salle – Greenhills 11th Grade batch rep, and who would become Miss Aquino’s stepson. And as part of his platform, he says that the Itchyworms will play at your prom is he wins. So, I hope to see you at your prom,” said Nicolas. The singer then proceeded to drop a few lines from their hit song, “Akin Ka Nalang,” which lyrics began with “Wag kang maniwala dyan, di ka nyan mahal talaga.”

In her caption, Aquino said: “C2 very politely asked if i could endorse his candidacy to be the LSGH Grade 11 batch rep. Unfortunately I woke up with a very low BP 85/59… I did take note that his platform included a promise that the ITCHYWORMS would perform at their prom. Super cute what C2 said— “World class buffet. Itchyworms. Best Night of Our Lives. No further explanation needed.” Sabi nga: kung gusto may paraan, kung ayaw, maraming dahilan.”

Aquino said the younger Leviste asked if she could make him a campaign video, but as she woke up dizzy and weak, she decided to make up for the setback.

“He joked with his dad if ‘Mommy Kris’ could make him a campaign video, but since M.K. was pale, dizzy, and weak, Jazz (Nicolas) was super NICE, straight from a delayed flight from a provincial gig, he took this video. I fell asleep… Bimb waited for the video & forwarded to C2,” she said.

She further said that he was sending a gift to Jazz care of the “stage father of candidate Conrado Antonio Leviste II.”

While Aquino and Leviste have yet to directly confirm their relationship, the former’s comment section was filled with supportive messages from her supporters, with many of them hoping that she would recover soon.

Aquino shared the post a few days after confirming in a separate Instagram post that she is in a relationship with a person named “Marc,” whom she described as someone with whom she has found both love and friendship.

The Queen of all Media recently made headlines after revealing that she now has five confirmed autoimmune diseases, and is possibly manifesting a sixth one.

