Kris Aquino reminds Mark Leviste to focus on his Batangas constituents

Batangas vice governor Mark Leviste might have been a “blessing” for Kris Aquino to keep going in her battle against autoimmune diseases, but the Queen of All Media remains firm that the former should dedicate his efforts into serving his constituents instead.

Aquino gave this reminder in response to Leviste’s comment riddled with affectionate emojis, as seen in the comments section of her gratitude post dedicated to the doctors who can help “get her health back” last Saturday, April 15.

“Please don’t comment anymore even though they were just emojis? You’ve been a blessing to be with me [or] us every step of the way since my birthday because you’ve seen the deep bone pain I endure, the hives [and] bruises that multiply when exposed to the wrong environment, and you worry together [with] Bimb, my team, and the rest of my adoptive Houston, OC and LA families,” she said, as she expressed her gratitude to the Batangas-based politician for being a “blessing.”

“Your willingness to be here to see me through these difficult tests and nonstop doctors’ appointments has made me even more grateful to have gotten to know the real you better,” she further added.

Even if the actress-host thanked Leviste for his “willingness” to stay by her side, she reminded the Batangas-based politician that he must fulfill his responsibility to serve his constituents first.

“Sa mga minamahal ni Vice Gov na mga Batangueño, I have [two] tests left to determine kung kakayanin ko yung mga ipapasubok na bagong gamot sa’kin, praying all goes well because KAYO ang boss [niya] at wala sa job requirement ng VG ang tumulong mag-alaga sa’kin. Parati kong pinaaalala [kay Mark Leviste about] his responsibilities in Batangas di hamak mas mahalaga kumpara sa‘kin,” she added.

(To the vice governor’s constituents in Batangas, I have two tests left to determine if I can handle my new medications. I’m praying that it all goes well because you’re his boss. It’s not Mark’s job requirement to take care of me. I always remind Mark Leviste about his responsibilities in Batangas which are way more important than mine.)

The Queen of All Media also noted that public service is a privilege that is “more important than any friendship or romantic relationship,” as she maintained that serving the people should be Leviste’s priority at this time.

“I grew up knowing: public service is a PRIVILEGE [and] it’s an accepted reality, serving the people whether binoto ka o hindi, that’s more important than any friendship or romantic relationship. Love teaches you how to be patient; constituents in need of social services are not expected to be, because the mandate they gave is based on RESPECT & TRUST,” she added.

Aquino also apologized to Leviste’s constituents for seemingly keeping him away from his duties in Batangas, saying that she needed someone to stay by her side.

“Pasensya na po, kinailangan ko lang po ng masasandalan at hindi [niya] ko binigo. Mga Batangueño, hindi ko na po siya gagambalain para yung FOCUS [niya] inyong inyo,” she said.

(I’m sorry. I just needed someone to lean on, and he didn’t let me down. To all Batangueños, I am not going to bother him anymore so he can focus on serving you all.)

The Batangas-based politician appeared to have taken Aquino’s advice to heart as he assured her that he would always be there for her “anytime.”

“Anything, anytime, anywhere for you my love,” he said in response.

Aquino, who’s currently based in California, U.S., recently expressed her gratitude to her doctors for finally finding suitable treatments suited for her despite her many allergies.

Despite the romance speculations with Leviste, the actress-host clarified that the politician is her “male best friend.”

