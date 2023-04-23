Kris Aquino tells son Bimby: ‘You’re the reason I continue fighting what at times feels like a losing battle’

To mark the 16th birthday of her youngest son Bimby, Kris Aquino dedicated an open letter to him in which she vowed to “endure anything and everything” to live as long as he needs her.

The Queen of All Media shared her birthday greeting to Bimby, her son with former husband James Yap, through her Instagram page on Saturday, April 22.

“If they only knew, all that we’ve survived together,” she began. “Bimb, my [honey], YOU are the reason I can’t give up, and I continue fighting what at times feels like a losing battle.”

“But if there’s one thing I’m proud of, since the day you were born—5 weeks early, weighing barely 4 pounds—I’ve kept my word—never breaking any promises I made to you,” she continued.

Kris then recalled how they both cried in September 2018 after having a preview of the first autoimmune conditions she has. She also disclosed how she prayed to have the resilience and faith to be alive until 2025, when Bimby officially becomes an adult.

“I’ll NEVER forget forcing myself to reassure the 11 year old you that like your Lola: I’ll endure anything and everything, to make sure you had me for as long as you needed me,” she wrote, referring to her mom, the late former President Corazon “Cory” Cojuangco-Aquino.

Kris expressed her gratitude to her son for being responsible and caring, noting how he does homeschooling while also helping Kris’ nurses in taking care of her.

“Like what I’ve told you many times, in a perfect world, your Lola Cory deserved a bunso as unspoiled, no hint of brattiness, respectful, polite [and] affectionate to all, thoughtful [and] kindhearted, obedient, masipag mag-homework, marunong mag budget sa pera, and inuuna ang iba bago ang sarili like you,” Kris told Bimby.

“People have said many times na maganda ang pagpapalaki ko sa inyo—thank you but in all honesty, the [two] of you make me shine as a mom,” she continued. “With kuya [and] you, I feel just how REAL God’s love is, and how despite what our family is going through, we remain blessed much more than what we could have prayed for.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristina Bernadette Cojuangco Aquino (@krisaquino)

Aquino, who has been diagnosed with several autoimmune conditions, is currently in California with her son Bimby. Her eldest child, Josh, was with them when they flew to the United States last year, but has already returned to the Philippines.

