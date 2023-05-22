Talisic, Cebuano word wizard, tops Astar Scrabble Challenge in Kuala Lumpur

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano word wizard Lord Garnett Talisic put the Philippines on top of the under-15 division of the recently concluded ASTAR Scrabble Challenge International in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia over the weekend.

Talisic who recently topped the high school division of the first Councilor Rey Gealon Open Scrabble Tournament, flexed his wits to outshine 500 other competitors in the international scrabble tournament.

The tournament was competed by various countries throughout Asia.

Talisic : 12 wins, 1 defeat

Talisic, who is the ace scrabble player of the Cebu City National Science High School, finished the 13-round tournament with near-perfect scores enroute to 12 wins and 1 defeat. He also gathered +1,681 spread points.

According to his head coach and seasoned Cebuano professional scrabble player Dart Eslao, he is very proud of his ward for winning his first international scrabble tournament.

“Mao ni ang unang champion nako sa international tournament for youth. Proud gyud kaayo ko aning bataa kay usa pud ni sa akong success mentoring since nagmentor ko sa akong anak nga si John Speed. Ako ang trainer aning Lord Garnett since elementary,” said Eslao.

(This is my first champion in the international tournament for youth. I am proud of this kid because he is one of my mentoring success since I am also mentoring my son, John Speed. I am the trainer of Lord Garnett since he was in the elementary grade.)

Talisic’s title-winning performance earned him 1,700 Malaysian Ringgit or equivalent to P20,800.

Second to 10th placers

Talisic beats Malaysian top bets in Ariana Onyinyechukwu who finished second with 10 wins, three defeats, and +1,161 spread points. Fellow Malaysian Andrea Tan Kai Xuan rounded off the top three with the same record of 10-3 (win-loss) with +710 spread points. Alexis Koh (10 wins, +572) and Ariel Wong (10 wins, +394) settled for fourth and fifth places respectively.

Sixth to 10th placers Dresden Lim Zhan Le (9 wins, +1,222 spread points), Vyasa Dheva Nithyana ( 9 wins, +832), Avinesh Jayaganes (9 wins, +832)Shantoosh Prathaban (9 wins, +725), and Ashraff Ahmad Hafiz (8.5 wins, +312), respectively.

