Councilor Rey Gealon Open scrabble bares winners

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Renante Dela Cerna ruled the professional category of the first Councilor Rey Gealon Open Scrabble Tournament on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the SM Seaside City Cebu.

Dela Cerna finished the 15-round pro category with 13 wins and two losses along with +626 spread points to outmatch 14 other competitors.

Dela Cerna pocketed a whopping P10,000 purse for his performnce.

Marte Toroy, who had the highest single game score of 566 points, finished second with 10 wins, five losses, and +666 spread points. Toroy received P7,000 cash prize.

Mohammad Bin Abdul Suma rounded off the top three in the pro division with a 9-6 (win-loss) record and +146 spread points. Suma also received cash prize worth P5,000.

Antonio Malonzo who settled for 12th place didn’t home empty handed after pocketing P1,000 for having the highest single turn worth 136 points after assembling the word “quantums.”

In the college division, University of Cebu-METC’s King Rydan Relatorres emerged as the champion, taking home P6,000 purse.

Singaporean Tay Yi An finished second and went home with P4,000, plus another P500 for having the highest single turn worth 163 points for the word “Draggers.”

John Romer Caballero of the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) rounded off the top three word wizards in the college division. He earned P3,000 for placing third.

Over a hundred word wizards competed in the two-day scrabble tournament organized by Gealon and Cebu Scrabble Association of president Marilyn Abella.

Besides the pro and college categories, the tournament also had high school and elementary categories with Lord Garnett Talisic of the Cebu City National Science High School and Quiot Elementary School’s Rafael Suaso winning the titles, respectively.

