MPBA : Truck N Trail among 4 teams advancing into second round of playoffs

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The cast of the Mandaue’s Pride Basketball Association (MPBA) playoffs second round is complete after four more teams eliminated their respective foes on Sunday evening at the Cebu Port Authority (CPA) gymnasium.

One of the league’s favorites, Truck N Trail routed TJAV, 89-69, while Artera Builders beat Prayboys 98-84. AE Masters Sports escaped DC Abay-Abay 65-63, and Tatay Rudy’s booted out Z&A-JD Customs Brokerage, 81-68.

Truck N Trail

Truck N Trail’s Dwight Dabon and Jeric Gonzaga worked together in their huge win by scoring 15 points apiece, while Baruk Ceniza added 12.

John Paul Boyes’ 17-point outing for TJAV and so were Kendrick Alcover’s 15 and Mark Yaun’s 12 markers went for naught as they were overwhelmed by Truck N Trail.

Truck N Trail led as much as 23 points, 80-57, riding from their 16-point run, 46-57, in the third period after overcoming four lead changes and seven deadlocks.

Truck N Trail will face Yez Travel and Tours in the second round of the playoffs in the north conference after the latter defeated Marpon, 88-61, last Saturday.

Artera Builders

Meanwhile, Jeff Michael Gudes dropped 26 points to lead Artera Builders in beating Prayboys, while teammate Roman Ponce scored 24 points. Rey Gonsaga had 16 while Adrian Padilla added 13.

Mark Monte scored 20 points, while Johnrey Gerasol added 17, and Nikko Chavez had 11 in Prayboys’ losing efforts.

Artera Builders will be facing AE Masters Sports in the south conference second round playoffs.

Artera Builders defeated DC Abay-Abay behind Matthew Grafilo, Carlo Camacaylan, and Vince Albingco’s 14 points apiece.

James Ferraren spoiled his 21-point outing for DC Abay-Abay.

Tatay Rudy’s and J.A.M. Beats

On the other hand, five players from Tatay Rudy’s scored double digits as they face J.A.M in the second round in north conference.

Kenneth Rebutazo scored 16, while Hary Rebutado had 15 for Tatay Rudy’s lopsided victory against Z&A-JD Customs Brokerage. Kevin Famoso, JL Famoso, and Reymar Banquerigo had 13, 11, and 10 points, respectively, for the winning squad.

Z&A’s Wilmer Paloma scored 14 points in their losing efforts.

J.A.M beats WJV-HP Real Estate 79-62 to advance in the second round last Saturday evening. The second round of the MPBA playoffs is slated on Saturday, May 27, at the same venue.

