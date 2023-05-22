Mrs. Tourism Ambassador Philippines 2022 Launches Skincare Brand Queen Gwaps with Impressive Sales

Aida Patana, the current Mrs. Tourism Ambassador Philippines 2022, has successfully launched her new skincare brand, Queen Gwaps, last May 22, 2023 in Cebu City.

Queen Gwaps presents an attractive business opportunity for those interested in entering the beauty distribution market. Distributors can purchase each beauty set at a wholesale price of 4,950 pesos and resell it at a retail price of 8,300 pesos, providing a substantial profit margin.

The brand aims to empower women by offering opportunities to become beauty distributors in the booming skincare industry.

The Queen Gwaps product line consists of four essential skincare items designed to address various skin concerns. These products include:

Whitening Lotion which retails at 250 pesos

Face and Body Bleaching Cream for 280 pesos

Glutathione Soap for 150 pesos

Kojic Soap for 150 pesos

Remarkable Sales Performance since Launch

In just two weeks following its launch in March, Queen Gwaps reported an impressive sales milestone, with 40,000 products sold. This rapid success highlights the strong demand for the brand’s skincare offerings and signals potential growth in the market.

This business model empowers women to achieve financial independence while contributing to the growth of the local beauty industry, according to the beauty entrepreneur.

Aida Patana: A Role Model for Women Entrepreneurs

As Mrs. Tourism Ambassador for the Philippines 2022, Aida Patana’s successful launch of Queen Gwaps serves as an inspiration to women entrepreneurs. Her dedication to empowering others through business ventures and promoting beauty and wellness showcases her leadership in both the beauty pageant and business world.

The continued expansion of Queen Gwaps is expected to create more opportunities for aspiring beauty distributors and contribute to the growth of the local economy. With Aida Patana at the helm, the brand is poised for further success in the competitive skincare market.

To know more, visit the Queen Gwaps Beauty Products FB Page.

