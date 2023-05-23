Netizens react to Jason Marvin’s latest post on ‘mystery girl’

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Singer-songwriter Jason Marvin is creating so much buzz online again after posting another photo of his “mystery girl.”

Marvin is the ex-husband of singer-songwriter Moira dela Torre, who called it quits May of last year after Marvin admitted having extra marital affairs.

The photo shows the backside of the his mystery girl sitting on the edge of a cliff with the caption, “Siya ang nagligtas sa-kin, ang nagbalik ng aking ngiti.”

This garnered reactions from netizens, some saying Marivn is playing the victim card.

Here are some of the comments found on the post of CDN Digital about the photos uploaded by Marvin on his Instagram account.

So Siloys, kinsa naman say ka look-alike aning mystery girl ni Jason nga nag talikod?

