Jason Marvin Hernandez says mystery girl ‘saved’ him

Jason Marvin Hernandez again gave a glimpse of his moments with his rumored new girlfriend, whom the singer-songwriter regarded as the one who “saved” him as well as the reason for his happiness.

Hernandez and the girl, whose identity is yet to be disclosed to the public, spent quality time together at Horseshoe Bend Canyon in Arizona, United States, as seen on his Instagram page on Monday, May 22.

“Siya ang nag ligtas sa’kin, ang nagbalik ng aking ngiti,” he captioned their photos. (She is the one who saved me, who brought back my smile.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Marvin (@jasonmarvinph)

Hernandez gave a glimpse of the mystery girl for the first time last May 11 by showing himself locked in her embrace. The face of the woman was covered with a baseball cap.

About a week after, the pair were seen again, watching what appears to be a concert performance while Hernandez’s arms were wrapped around the woman.

Hernandez made public his apparent new romance almost a year after his separation from ex-wife, singer Moira Dela Torre, was confirmed. Dela Torre and Hernandez, who admitted that he had cheated on her, were married for three years.

