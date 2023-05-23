Cebu Daily Newscast: Marina-7 suspends operation of 2 vessels involved in collision at sea

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Tuesday, May 23.

Regulators suspended the operation of the two vessels involved in a sea collision in Mactan Channel last Sunday, May 21.

The Maritime Industry Authority in Central Visayas (Marina-7) on Monday, May 22, announced they have suspended the safety certificates of Supercat’s M/V St. Jhudiel and LCT Poseidon 23 as investigations on the accident continue.

An undisclosed number of Philippine Identification cards (PhilID) were “affected” by the fire that hit Manila Central Post Office on Monday, said the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

According to PSA, it is still coordinating with the Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) regarding the exact number of PhilIDs that were possibly damaged by the blaze.

Typhoon Mawar may strengthen into a super typhoon, according to state meteorologists, who also predicted that the weather disturbance may enter the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) around Friday.

In a public report on Monday morning, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Mawar was located 2,330 kilometers east of Mindanao as of 3:00 a.m.

Gabe Vincent scored 29 points to help the host Miami Heat move within one win of their second NBA Finals appearance in four seasons, courtesy of a 128-102 victory over the Boston Celtics on Sunday.

Vincent made 11 of 14 shots from the floor — including 6 of 9 from 3-point range — and Duncan Robinson and Caleb Martin scored 22 and 18 points off the bench, respectively.

