Student with disability showcases talent in drawing

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Art knows no limits.

This is what this Grade 10 PWD student from Negros Occidental is proving to everyone with her skill in drawing even without no hands.

Kim Guanzon, a student journalist from Bulanon Farm School in Negros Occidental showed her artistic skills during the District Press Conference, where she was one of the participants for the editorial cartooning.

According to the uploader, Rene Jun Gasper, he was so amazed at seeing Kim’s drawings even with her disability.

“Na inspire lang ako sa kanya first time ko siyang nakita during District Press Conference. Di ako makapaniwala na mas magaling pa siya gumuhit sa akin kahit kumpleto ako,” he said.

Netizens were also quick to send their praises to Kim telling her how inspiring she is despite her disability.

“Maayo unta ma sunod sa uban bata ang ka determined nga mo lampos dli lang kiat2 sa school ang buhaton…proud of you.”

“You’ve got an exceptional talent my dear..Soar high!”

“Keep it up ga. God blesx you.”

Indeed a great inspiration to everyone!

Keep it up, Kim! /rcg

READ:

Tarlac café gives PWDs hope for brighter future

Food delivery driver overcomes disability, inspires netizens

A PWD athlete and his devotion to St. Joseph

Where PWD means ‘people with dreams’

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP