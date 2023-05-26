San Remigio mayor temporarily suspends classes, regular work in gov’t offices due to super typhoon Mawar

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Municipality of San Remigio in Cebu has temporarily suspended the classes and regular work in government offices due to the weather disturbances brought on by Super Typhoon “Mawar.”

In his signed Executive Order No. 23, San Remigio Mayor and lawyer Alfonso Pestolante ordered the suspension of classes on Friday, May 26, 2023, in all levels from pre-school to college in both public and private schools.

He also ordered the temporary suspension of regular work in offices under the Municipality of San Remigio, except in the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office, Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, and skeletal workforce in the Office of the Municipal Health Office and the Office of the Mayor.

Pagasa said that Super Typhoon Mawar intensified on Friday morning as it nears the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

Once it enters PAR, Mawar will be named “Betty.”

Mawar was last spotted 1,740 kilometers east of Southeastern Luzon. Mawar is carrying maximum sustained winds of 215 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 265 kph.

Here is a list of other towns where classes were also suspended:

