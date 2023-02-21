Animal Welfare Officer: Being a fur-parent is a lifetime commitment

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Deciding to be a fur parent is a lifetime commitment.

This is the reminder of Dr. Verna Agriam, the Animal Welfare Officer of the Bureau of Animal Industry here amidst the reported cases of animal welfare abuse in Cebu at the start of the year.

“Ang unang reminder sa tanan, once you get a pet, it is for life,” she said in a news forum on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. (The most important reminder for all is once you get a pet, it is for life.)

“And before you do it, ask yourself: Can I be a good fur parent?”

Agriam noted that based on statistics, about 90 percent of stray dogs and cats were previously owned, meaning they had fur parents but were left later on.

“Most of these dogs that are roaming around [are those left by their fur parents],” she added.

Agriam also emphasized the importance of coexistence between humans and animals.

She said that while respect is due for those who don’t want dogs as pets, that does not give them the license to mistreat the animals because even though animals do not have constitutionally enshrined rights, the law recognizes their welfare and protects them from abuse and suffering.

“Ordinary people cannot kill [these animals]. Once there is a dead dog, then you are liable for its life,” Agriam said.

Cases of animal welfare abuse have been reported in Cebu lately.

Last Feb. 2, the City of Naga Police station received reports of alleged poisoning of dogs in a gated subdivision in the city.

The incident was first reported to the Island Rescue Organization (IRO), a non-profit organization composed of volunteers dedicated to helping the plight of animals.

Photos of these poisoned animals went viral on social media, as several carcasses were found in the area.

Police already launched a probe to identify the suspects behind this abuse.

Recently, a 23-year-old man ended up in jail in Mambaling, Cebu City after he was accused of violation of Republic Act 8485, or the Animal Welfare Act.

READ: Man, who threw hot water to dog, cat, lands in jail; will face animal cruelty raps

Jason Fuentes was nabbed for allegedly throwing hot water to a dog and a cat, scalding parts of both the animals’ skin.

The dog owner, however, withdrew the animal cruelty complaint to give the accuse “a second chance.”

Meanwhile, animal rights advocate Annalyn Aizpuru, President of IRO, said they are targeting to file cases against suspects of the dog poisoning in a subdivision in Naga by the end of February.

She, however, did not divulge details of the case

“Right now, nakakuha na kami more information and evidence. Right now, nasa legal team na namin yung cas and yun nga yung sinasabi ko, darating na tayo sa exciting part, because yung target namin to file case with our legal team… will be on end of February,” she said.

