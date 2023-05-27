Barangay tanod cited for urinating in public

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Environmental Sanitation and Enforcement Team (CESET) has cited or issued a citation ticket to a barangay tanod in Tejero for urinating in public, specifically beside a parked government vehicle in front of Tejero barangay hall in Cebu City, on Thursday, May 25, 2023.

Newly-appointed CESET head Ryan Macion told CDN Digital that based on their investigation, they found out that the government vehicle involved was a unit assigned in Barangay Tejero, driven by a barangay tanod and driver named Maximino Arquisal.

Macion said Arquisal had apologized for what he did.

Barangay tanod violated ordinance

“Naa baya tay City Ordinance 1361 nga bawal mangihi sa public places…Nakalapas jud to siya sa maong city ordinance,” Macion told CDN Digital.

(We have City Ordinance 1361 that it is prohibited to urinate in public places…he really violated that ordinance.)

“Wala ra siya nikuan kay kahibawo man siyas balaod, unya kaihion naman daw siya. Ni-attest pod ang mga barangay councilors diri nga iya g’yod to nabuhat…Nangayo ra sad siyag (Arquisal) pasaylo,” he added.

(He did not contest the citation because he knew the law, and he really could not hold it anymore. The barangay councilors there also attested to what the tanod did…he (Arquisal) also asked for forgiveness for what he did.)

Macion said CESET has already cited Arquisal for violating City Ordinance 1361.

Caught on video

A concerned citizen (who asked not to be named) who uploaded the video on the Cebu Road Heroes group told CDN Digital that the incident happened around 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Title 3 of Article 5 of the City Ordinance 1361, or the “Anti-Littering Ordinance,” prohibits spitting, urinating, or defecating in public places.

First-time offenders of the ordinance risk facing a fine of P500, and failure to settle penalties within a week constitute filing of a corresponding case by the Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office.

With the caught-on-cam incident, Macion said CESET would conduct a reorientation for all barangay officials and city government employees on the provisions of the City Ordinance 1361.

“Dapat kita ang ehemplo sa komunidad kay kita may naa sa gobyerno. Dapat atong iremind atong mga constituents na naa tay ordinansa regarding ani,” Macion said.

(We should be examples to the community because we are the ones in government. We should also remind our constituents that we have an ordinance about this.)

As of press time, the video shared by CDN Digital on Friday, May 26, garnered 27,600 views, 216 comments, and 47 shares.

Probe

A visibly annoyed Facebook user commented: “Pwede ra man gud adto sa poste nanghi sa likod, luoya sakyanan nanimahong angso, hinuon dili man iyaha, sa gobyerno man na. Way pakabana. Just saying.”

(He could just urinate at the back of the post, I pity the vehicle which will smell urine, but the vehicle is not his anyway, it is owned by the government. He just does not have care for the vehicle. Just saying.)

Sought for comment, Councilor Rey Gealon said this incident needs to be investigated.

“We need to know the identity of that uncivilized fellow. He is urinating on or with government property. Bastos tawhana. Way rason magpadayon na’s gobyerno ng klasehang tawo (He is a vulgar person. There is no reason for this kind of person to be in the government),” he said.

/dbs

