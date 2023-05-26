Lapu-Lapu’s SEA Games medalists get incentives, commendations

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Two Lapu-Lapu City athletes who won medals in the recent SEA Games in Cambodia will be commended by the City Council.

This was revealed by Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan during the courtesy visit of gold medalist in Arnis (full contact) Maria Ella Alcoseba and silver medalist in Arnis (Forms) Ma. Crystal Jane Sapio on Thursday afternoon, May 25, 2023.

The two were accompanied by their coach, Jonel Pepito, who was known as the father of Lapu-Lapu Arnis de Abanico.

Chan extended his gratitude to the two athletes, saying that the city is proud and honored by their achievements in the SEA Games.

“Walay kabutangan ang among ka-proud kaninyu Maria Ella Alcoseba ug Ma. Crystal Jane Sapio, our Lapu-Lapu Eskrimadors, our Lapu-Lapu Arnis De Abanico warriors sa inyung dakong kalampusan,” Chan said.

“Mao ni ang usa sa mga rason nga wala say undang ang among pagsuporta sa atong mga atletang Oponganon bisag unsa man nga nasud kamo dalhon para sa lain-laing mga kompetisyon,” he added.

The two athletes received cash incentives from the mayor and Congresswoman Cindi King-Chan. Alcoseba received P15,000 from the mayor and P15,000 from the congresswoman, while Sapio received P15,000 from the mayor and P7,500 from the congresswoman for their SEA Games exploits.

They also received overnight accommodation in a hotel in the city.

City Councilor Janvi Dela Cerna, chairman of the Committee on Sports in the City Council, and Sports Commissioner Vince Chan-Carungay also personally extended their congratulations to Alcoseba and Sapio during their courtesy visit. /rcg

