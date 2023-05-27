Sea trips bound for Camotes, Leyte canceled due to Super Typhoon Betty.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Several trips bound for Camotes Island and some parts of Leyte have been canceled as of Saturday, May 27, 2023, the Cebu Port Authority (CPA) announced.

The CPA, in a social media post, said among the canceled sea trips as of Saturday morning were the following:

Cebu to Bato, Leyte (via Medallon Transport Inc. with a scheduled departure time of 10 p.m. on Friday)

Danao, Cebu to Isabel, Leyte (via LCT Manoling 1 of EB Aznar Corp. with a scheduled departure time of 11 p.m. on Friday)

All trips from Danao, Cebu to Poro, Camotes Island, and vice versa (via MV Junmar Express, Camotes Ferry services)

Danao, Cebu to Consuelo, Camotes Island, and vice versa (all trips from 2:30 p.m. onwards, Saturday, via Jomalia Shipping Corp.)

Reason for no sea trips

CPA spokesperson Mary Knoll Bolasa told CDN Digital that the cancelation of these trips was due to the rough sea condition brought by the indirect effect of Super Typhoon Betty in the Visayas.

Bolasa, however, said that as of 1 p.m. on Saturday, no passengers were reported stranded in CPA-managed ports and terminals.

No gale warnings yet

The state weather bureau, Pagasa, based in Mactan, also had not yet issued a gale warning in the Visayas as of 1 p.m. on Saturday.

READ: Betty to cause stormy waves; gale warning may be raised over PH’s eastern coasts – Pagasa

The Philippine Coast Guard and the management and owners of shipping lines, however, have the discretion to suspend sea trips due to bad sea conditions.

Pagasa also does not discount the possibility of raising a gale warning within the day, Saturday, depending on the coastal water condition affected by the enhanced Southwesterly winds caused by Super Typhoon Betty.

Pagasa Mactan said that in the next 24 hours, the eastern seaboards of Luzon and Visayas would experience moderate to rough seas with a wave height between 1.5 to 3.5 meters, which may become rough to very rough (2.5 to 5 meters wave height).

“Mariners of small sea crafts are advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea and, if possible, avoid navigating in these conditions. A marine gale warning may be issued within the day in anticipation of these conditions,” Pagasa said in an advisory.

READ MORE:

Super Typhoon Betty enters PAR

Super Typhoon Betty – latest updates

Betty to bring strong wind, rain over northern Luzon during its ‘crucial’ days – Pagasa

/dbs

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP