Gov’t nurse slain, hubby hurt in Maguindanao del Norte ambush

By: Edwin O. Fernandez - Inquirer Mindanao | May 29,2023 - 06:13 AM

Maguindanao del Norte, Philippines – Unidentified gunmen killed a government nurse and wounded her husband in an ambush during a heavy downpour on Friday night in this town, police said.

Lt. Col. Julhamin Asdani, municipal police chief of Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte, identified the nurse as Sarifa Kabagani Gulam, 36, who was working with the Cotabato Sanitarium Hospital in Barangay Ungap here.

Gulam’s husband, Samir Gulam, 35, was declared in critical condition at a local hospital.

Asdani said Gulam died on the spot with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victims, residents of San Pablo Village in Cotabato City, were in a white Mitsubishi Montero heading for home at past 8 p.m. when waylaid by still unidentified gunmen in a dimly lit portion of Barangay Ungap.

Police probers found empty shells of a .45-caliber pistol at the crime scene.

The ambush happened amid a heavy downpour.

