Betty eases pace; wind signals maintained in 19 provinces – Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Betty (international name: Mawar) has somewhat slowed down after slightly picking up speed while still advancing northwestward within the Philippine area of Responsibility (PAR), Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

In its 11 a.m. weather bulletin, Pagasa maintained its declaration placing three provinces under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 2 and 16 other areas under TCWS No. 1.

The state weather bureau said Betty was last spotted 470 kilometers east of Aparri, Cagayan, moving 15 kilometers per hour (kph) northwestward and packing maximum sustained winds of 155 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center with gustiness of up to 190 kph.

In the next three days, according to Pagasa, Betty is anticipated to enhance the southwest monsoon, which is locally termed “habagat.” This possibility, it added, may affect the western section of the country, particularly the western parts of Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and Palawan) and Western Visayas, and western portions of Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon), Central Luzon, and Southern Luzon.

Pagasa warned that flash floods and rain-induced landslides may occur in these provinces.

Based on the state weather service’s heavy rainfall outlook, the effects of Betty may begin on Monday (May 29) through the next few days in the eastern portion of Babuyan Islands and the northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan (50 to 100 millimeters); Batanes and eastern portion of Babuyan Island (100 to 200 mm);

The rest of the Babuyan Islands, the northern portion of mainland Cagayan, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Abra, and Benguet (50 to 100 mm); Batanes, the southern portion of Ilocos Sur, La Union, and the western portion of Benguet (100 to 200 mm); Babuyan Islands, the rest of Ilocos Region, Abra, and the rest of Benguet (50 to 100 mm); and Batanes, Ilocos Region, Abra, and the western portion of Benguet (50 to 100 mm).

Pagasa said TCWS No. 2 is still in effect in Batanes, the eastern portion of Babuyan Islands, and the northern portion of Mainland Cagayan, while TCWS No. 1 is still raised over the rest of Babuyan Islands and mainland Cagayan; Isabela; Quirino; northern portion of Nueva Vizcaya; Apayao; Abra; Kalinga; Mountain Province; Ifugao; Ilocos Norte; northern and central parts of Aurora; Polillo Islands; the northern portions of Catanduanes, Camarines Sur, and Camarines Norte.

