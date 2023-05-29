Cordova’s Animal Bite Center offers free anti-rabies injection to town residents only — Suan

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The Animal Bite Treatment Center (ABTC) in Cordova town is open to accommodate even non-residents who are in need of assistance.

But Mayor Cesar “Didoy” Suan said that they would only give free anti-rabies injections to their constituents because of their limitation in supply.

Non-residents would be asked to bring their own anti-rabies injections. Workers at the center would administer the injection for free, Suan said.

“Ang libre, para sa taga Cordova, dili sa tanan tawo,” he added.

Suan issued the clarification following reports that residents of neighboring localities now visit their animal bite center to also seek free anti-rabies injection.

Individuals bitten by animals, especially dogs, are required to have four doses of anti-rabies injections.

Suan said that with their limitation in supply, they would have to give priority to town residents.

“Mo-serbiyo ta bisan ug dili taga Cordova, mo-inject ta. Pero kung dili gani mo taga Cordova, pagdala mo ug inyong kaugalingong tambal,” he said.

The town’s ABTC became operational in April this year.

