Inaugural Ondo Football Cup kicks off on June 9

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Over 200 teams are expected to strut their wares in the inaugural Ondo Football Cup slated from June 9 to 11, at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex.

Ondo Villordon, the organizer of the football tournament, revealed that they decided to reschedule it opening due to the temporary closure of the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) for renovation.

The tournament was initially scheduled from June 2 to 4 at the CCSC pitch.

But due to CCSC’s closure and renovation, Villordon and his team, which consist of the same officials that handled the highly successful Thirsty Football, decided to take their tournament to Cebu’s only standard-sized artificial pitch in the South Road Properties (SRP), the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex.

Dynamic Herb is also the home of the Cebu Football Club.

“Ready na ta on-site, and then ang mga teams karon, some of the caterogies are already full. Most likely mo expand atong uban categories kay naay mga teams mohangyo mo join,” said Villordon in an interview.

“This tournament is supposed to be June 2-4, but was moved to June 9-11 kay tungod sa pag sirado sa Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) for renovations. We changed the venue, and the date as well. I think logistically, mas nindot ang Dynamic Herb and mas organized and it’s more complete,” he added.

Villordon expressed confidence that with just two weeks left before the official start of the tournament, they will still reach their maximum target of 220 football teams and clubs joining.

Currently, over a hundred teams have already enlisted as they also sent representatives to join the coaches meeting held last week.

The tournament will have a festival-type format with 13 categories. These are players 7, players 9, players 11, boys 13, girls 15, boys 15, boys 17, girls 17, boys 19, mixed open, ladies open, men’s open, and 40-above.

“We are very excited. This will be our first one, Ondo Football Cup. We have Don Bosco teams, I heard there are Ateneo teams also. Newcomers Don Bosco Youth Center, Cebu United Football Club, Balamban, Argao,” Villordon said.

