National Master Romel Ganzon rules CEPCA Summer Open Chess Tournament

CEBU CITY, Philippines— National Master (NM) Romel Ganzon lorded the Cebu Executives and Professionals Chess Association (CEPCA) Summer Open Chess Tournament held on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

Ganzon, one of the chess players of the vaunted Toledo-Xignex Trojans, finished the seven-round Swiss system competition with a near-perfect 6.5 points to rule the tournament.

He pocketed P5,000 for his winning campaign.

Ganzon, who started the tournament as the eighth seed, displayed his winning intent by winning five straight matches.

He opened his campaign with an easy win against Benjie Lovitos, followed by another win against Amado Olea Jr., Joel Pacuribot, and Ian Villareal.

However, Ganzon ended his winning streak after absorbing a draw against No. 2 seed, Richard Natividad in the sixth round. Despite the draw, Ganzon managed to seal the seventh and final round with a win against 11th seed Allan Pason.

Pason finished at second place with 6.0 points, while International Master (IM) Joel Pimentel rounded off the top three with the same points. Pason and IM Pimentel earned P3,000 and P2,000, respectively, as their purses.

The fourth to 10th placers were Khent Darylle Delig, Natividad, Aller Somosot, Diego Abraham Caparino, NM Rogelio Enriquez Jr., Mario Mangubat, and Venancio Loyola Jr., respectively. All these players scored 6.0 points, but were ranked according to their tie-break points.

Still, NM Enriquez Jr., Loyola Jr., and Edwin Bacaron received cash prizes as the top 3 CEPCANS A. Jonathan Canque, Leo Cortes, and Edwin Bacaron were named the top 3 CEPCANS B.

Jecole Maratas, the son of long-time CEPCA president Jerry Maratas was named one of the top three kiddie participants in the boys division. Maratas was joined by Jelleone Alsola and Gian Carlo Catadman.

Meanwhile, Apple Rubin, Grejah Tuñacao, and Glydel Rodrigo were named the top three kiddies girls division.

On the other hand, Edelyn Vosotros was named the top female competitor for finishing at 12th place with 5.5 points, while Somosot was named the top senior woodpusher.

A total of 165 woodpushers competed in the one-day tournament held at the at the Robinsons Galleria Cebu, which served as CEPCA’s first for the year.

