Cepca and Closap to hold chess tourney against drugs on Dec. 11

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Executives and Professionals Chess Association (Cepca) and the City of Lapu-Lapu Office of Substance Abuse and Prevention (CLOSAP) joined forces to stage the first “CEPCA-Closap: Make a Move Against Drugs Open Chess Tournament,” slated on Dec. 11, 2022, at the Robinson’s Galleria Cebu.

The tournament is expected to bring together over 120 woodpushers.

It will feature a nine-round Swiss system competition with a 10-minute playing time per round and two seconds increment.

Cepca said in a statement that besides, it was noble cause to promote chess as an avenue for everyone to raise awareness against drugs.

It will also serve as Cepca’s first over-the-board tournament more than two years after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cepca, however, has been very active in organizing weekly online chess tournaments to keep its members active in the sport amidst the pandemic.

What makes this tournament more exciting are the cash prizes at stake. It will give out cash prizes for the champion up to the 20th placer.

The champion will take home P7,000, while the second placer gets P5,000, and P3,000 for the third placer. The fourth placer receives P2,000 and P1,500 for the fifth placer.

The sixth to 10th placers will each pocket P1,000, while there are corresponding cash prizes for the 11th to 20th placers.

Also, there will be special awards with corresponding cash prizes for the top Cepcans, top kiddies, top female, top senior, and plenty more during the tournament.

To register, contact Cornelo Resma at 0905-262-7262. The registration fee is pegged at P300 for regular competitors, while P200 for the Cepcans, ladies, kids, and senior woodpushers.

/dbs