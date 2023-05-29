Mandaue’s mobile clinic to especially serve residents in remote areas

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Mandaue City residents would no longer have to visit the City Health Office to avail of free medical and dental services.

Instead, it would be the city government that would bring these services to them.

On Monday, May 29, city officials led by Mayor Jonas Cortes turned over a mobile clinic that the City Health Office could use for the purpose.

The mobile clinic may be used for free ultrasound, ECG, chest x-ray, dental and laboratory services.

It is also equipped with a medical refrigerator, sterilizer, air conditioner, generator and a comfort room among others.

Cortes said the mobile clinic would soon visit the city’s 27 barangays.

He said that they would give priority to Mandauehanons who live in remote areas.

“Ang tuyo gyud nato [is] to bring the government closer to the people… Mao na atoa nga to level up the services of Mandaue. High urbanized city ang Mandaue so atoa sad ipakita ang atoang serbisyo,” said Cortes.

The schedule of the mobile clinic’s visit to the barangays would be posted soon.

Mandaue City’s mobile clinic is estimated to cost P12 million and is said to be the first of its kind in Cebu Island.

In addition to the deployment of its mobile clinic, the city government would also continue with the conduct of its ‘Baranggayan’, a program that aims to bring the services of the different City Hall departments and offices to the barangays for free.

