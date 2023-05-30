Destinations Travel

Bayfront Hotel: Your relaxing summer summer getaway

Summer is finally here, and what better way to beat the heat than with a relaxing and fun-filled getaway? Bayfront Hotel Cebu-North Reclamation and Capitol Site are ideal summer vacation destinations.

Make your summer unforgettable by staying at Bayfront Hotel Cebu-North Reclamation and Capitol Site. Whether you’re with your family or friends, there’s a room that suits your needs and budget. Book with Bayfront Hotels today!

Located in the heart of Cebu, Bayfront Hotel Cebu-North Reclamation offers various room options to cater to your needs. Here are Bayfront Hotel Cebu-North Reclamation’s room rates–all with a complimentary breakfast buffet at Caja Kitchen Cebu, unlimited WIFI access, and complimentary use of the fitness gym.

BAYFRONT HOTEL

Barkada Room at North Reclamation. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Superior Room
Php 3,100.00/night | With Breakfast for Two

Deluxe Room
Php 3,400.00/night | With Breakfast for Two

Barkada Room
Php 4,100.00/night | With Breakfast for Four

Suite Room
Php 5,300.00/night | With Breakfast for Two

Meanwhile, Bayfront Hotel Cebu-Capitol Site offers equally comfortable rooms at affordable rates–it comes with a complimentary breakfast buffet at Caja Kitchen Cebu, unlimited WIFI access, and complimentary use of our pool and fitness gym located at [email protected]

BAYFRONT HOTEL

Premiere Family Room at Capitol Site. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Classic Room
Php 3,000.00 | With Breakfast for Two

Studio Executive Room with Kitchenette
Php 3,350.00 | With Breakfast for Two

Premiere Family Room with Kitchenette
Php 4,600.00 | With Breakfast for Four

Another advantage of North Reclamation is its location, just across one of Cebu’s largest shopping malls, making it convenient for guests who want to shop or watch movies. Both hotels are also near Cebu’s tourist attractions, such as historical landmarks, beautiful beaches, and exciting nightlife, making it an ideal destination for your summer getaway.

BAYFRONT HOTEL

[email protected] at Capitol Site. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

After a long day of exploring the city, satisfy your hunger with a delicious weekend buffet at Caja Kitchen Cebu, in both Bayfront Hotel Cebu-North Reclamation and Capitol Site, for only Php 599.00 per person.

READ MORE: Feast on unlimited flavors at Caja Kitchen Cebu

For Bayfront Hotel Cebu – North Reclamation reservations, please call +63 917 728 9912 or +63 32 230 6777. You may also email [email protected]. For those who want to book at the Bayfront Hotel – Cebu Capitol Site, call +63 917 708 8117 or +63 32 505 3333. You may email [email protected].

