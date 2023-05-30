NBA: Miami Heat win Game 7 vs Boston Celtics, advance to Finals

NBA Heat

Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat dribbles against Al Horford of the Boston Celtics during the first quarter in game seven of the Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden on May 29, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. | Adam Glanzman/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Adam Glanzman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Miami Heat are headed to the NBA Finals after they defeated the Boston Celtics, 103-84, in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals played at the TD Garden in Boston.

Jimmy Butler had 28 points to lead Miami, which won the first three games of the series but struggled to close it out.

In Game 7, the Heat made sure they were ready as they started strong and then finished the Celtics off via a strong fourth quarter, where they outscored Boston, 27-18.

The Heat will next face the Denver Nuggets in the Finals.

Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 19 points. Boston was trying to make history as the first team to come back from a 0-3 hole.

Instead, it was the Heat who made history as they became just the second eighth seed to make the NBA Finals after the New York Knicks in 1999.

Caleb Martin added 26 for the Heat.

EASTERN CONFERENCE MVP

Butler MVP

Alonzo Mourning presents Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat with the Larry Bird Trophy after Butler was named the Eastern Conference Finals MVP after defeating the Boston Celtics 103-84in game seven of the Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden on May 29, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. | Adam Glanzman/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Adam Glanzman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Butler was later named Eastern Conference Most Valuable Player.

