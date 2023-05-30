NBA: Miami Heat win Game 7 vs Boston Celtics, advance to Finals

The Miami Heat are headed to the NBA Finals after they defeated the Boston Celtics, 103-84, in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals played at the TD Garden in Boston.

Jimmy Butler had 28 points to lead Miami, which won the first three games of the series but struggled to close it out.

In Game 7, the Heat made sure they were ready as they started strong and then finished the Celtics off via a strong fourth quarter, where they outscored Boston, 27-18.

The Heat will next face the Denver Nuggets in the Finals.

Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 19 points. Boston was trying to make history as the first team to come back from a 0-3 hole.

Instead, it was the Heat who made history as they became just the second eighth seed to make the NBA Finals after the New York Knicks in 1999.

Caleb Martin added 26 for the Heat.

EASTERN CONFERENCE MVP

Butler was later named Eastern Conference Most Valuable Player.

