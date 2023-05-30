Pets, animals also at risk of heat stroke says top veterinarian

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Pets and other animals, like humans, are also at risk of heat stroke especially if they are old and immuno-compromised.

Dr. Jessica Maribojoc, head of the Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries of Cebu City, in a news forum on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, gave some tips on how to keep pets and livestock safe from the heat with the looming El Niño phenomenon.

Maribojoc said the common signs of heat stroke in farm animals, such as cows and goats, include high temperatures, salivation, and swollen and red gums.

“Kung muingon ta’g livestock animals, number one jud natong makita ana is mo elevate ang ilang temp (temperature). Paghikap pa lang nato, due to the exposure sa sun light. Second is mag salivate sila and magbuka ilang baba. Sige sila’g halhal,” she said.

“Ang buhaton nato ana…is ibalhin nato siya and then kung mahimo butangan dayon nato og tubig. Paimnon dayon nato. Pwede [pod] nato ligoan og tubig,” she added.

Maribojoc also said that placing a wet cloth on their mouth could also help decrease their body temperature.

With regards to chicken, which she noted normally have high body temperature, it is advisable not to expose them outside between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Maribojoc also told raisers to protect pigs from the direct heat of the sun, especially between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., noting the physiological limitations of pigs that make them more prone to heat stress.

“With regards sad sa baboy, kay ang baboy man gud is walay sweat gland, dili nila ma regulate ang ilang temperature, So, dapat naay water perminte. Unya ligoan sila kung mahimo three times a day,” she said.

Meanwhile, Maribojoc advised pet owners to seek prompt clinical assistance from veterinarians when cats or dogs experience seizures.

“For those nga kaya pa og first aid, for those nga sa balay ra applicable, pwede sila ipahigda sa tiles kay bugnaw and then pa-electricfanan or adto sa aircon nga area. Kuha og cloth or towel nga ilang higdaan,” she added.

She said the DVMF and the city’s Agriculture Department have sent teams to upland barangays to monitor the status of pets and livestock animals for any morbidity due to heat stroke and other illnesses due to the looming El Niño.

“Sa karon, wala man jud tungod sa atoang Bagyong Betty. Ongoing lang ang atong monitoring sa mga livestock animals nato,” she added. /rcg

