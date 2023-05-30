LOOK: LJ Reyes announces engagement to new beau

LJ Reyes surprised fans with an announcement of her engagement to her non-showbiz boyfriend Philip Evangelista, whom she introduced to the public for the first time.

The actress showed moments from when her New York-based beau popped the question at what appears to be a beach, through her Instagram page on Tuesday, May 30.

Reyes captioned the photos with the Bible verse: “‘For I know the plans I have for you,’ says the Lord. ‘They are plans for good and not for disaster, to give you a future and a hope.’”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LJ Reyes (@lj_reyes)

The announcement was greeted with congratulatory messages from fellow celebrities Marian Rivera, Iza Calzado, Carla Abellana and Kaye Abad, among others.

Meanwhile, Camille Prats sent her greetings while quipping, “Kaya ka pala nananahimik dyan ah!” (So that’s why you have been quiet!)

Reyes has been residing in New York with her children, Summer and Aki, since the actress’ breakup with actor Paolo Contis in 2021. Reyes has yet to provide further details on her engagement and her new beau as of this writing.

RELATED STORIES

LJ Reyes on self love: ‘You are enough’

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: Celebrity single moms who took charge of their lives, became better versions of themselves

Paolo Contis inaming may mga nagawang pagkakamali kay LJ Reyes: ‘Pero marami pang hindi alam ang tao’