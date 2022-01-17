LJ Reyes on self love: ‘You are enough’

CEBU, Philippines—LJ Reyes is loving it there in the city of dreams!

The actress uploads a photo of herself and a photo of Central Park in New York, USA.

She wrote along with the photos, a caption about self love.

“You are enough.

Yes! To all of you reading this, I want to remind you that YOU are ENOUGH. Why? Because YOU are God’s best creation. You were created from His image. You are His masterpiece!

I couldn’t get this image out of my head, of this area in Central Park that just really had me in awe of God’s creation! God created a beautiful world — a world that is an expression of His love for us. So if sceneries such as this take our breath away, how much more should you feel confident that YOU.. are.. beautiful! YOU.. are.. ENOUGH!

Stay WONDERful!,” she wrote as a caption.

Reyes is currently in New York with Summer and her eldest child Aki, whom she had with actor Paulo Avelino.

They are all staying with the actress’ New York-based family, in the wake of her separation from Contis.

Reyes and Contis’ split was announced by Contis’ manager Lolit Solis in August last year.

