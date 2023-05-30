LOOK: Beauty Gonzales shows off her bikini bod for her birthday

Beauty Gonzales is one of the sexiest Filipina actresses today. She proves that on her birthday last Sunday, May 28, 2023, when she shows off her ‘peaches’ on Instagram.

She captioned her post with a witty quote and a little birthday greeting for herself, “Business at the front, party at the back. From my butt to yours, Happy Birthday to Me.”

The actress not only gained a lot of birthday greetings because of her post but also compliments on her stunning beach bod. /rcg

