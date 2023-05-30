Kadiwa ng Pangulo cum TABO sa DA offers fresh, cheap agricultural products at

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – The Department of Agriculture in Central Visayas (DA-7) launched the Kadiwa ng Pangulo cum TABO sa DA at the North Reclamation Area in Mandaue City on Tuesday, May 30.

Organized by DA-7, the event is in celebration of Farmers and Fisherfolks’ Month.

About 30 exhibitors participated in the Kadiwa ng Pangulo cum TABO sa DA from different cooperatives and associations in Central Visayas.

They are selling fresh vegetables and fruits, seafood, seedlings, plants, and different agricultural byproducts.

The exhibit is open to everyone. It is located in ParkMall at the North Reclamation Area and will last until Wednesday, May 31.

The Kadiwa ng Pangulo is an off-shoot of the KADIWA ng PASKO launched last December 2022, which is one of the flagships of the Marcos administration.

Meanwhile, the TABO sa DA is a yearly event conducted to recognize the contributions of farmers and fishermen in the countryside.

DA-7 Technical Operations Director Joel Elumba said that they plan to make the event monthly and conduct it in the different provinces of the region to help farmers and fisherfolks including customers so they can buy healthy and fresh products.

Grace Cenas, the region’s farmer director said that many farmers have stopped farming because aside from it being tiring, sometimes their harvests are not sold out.

Cenas said that the Kadiwa ng Pangulo cum Tabo sa DA provides a sure market for farmers and fishermen. /rcg

READ:

Many Filipinos can’t afford healthy food

Bongbong Marcos on P20 per kilo rice: Coming soon

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP