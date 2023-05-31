5 individuals face grave coercion raps for stopping internet cable installation in Lapu-Lapu

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) has filed a case of grave coercion and violation of Article 151 of the Revised Penal Code against five individuals after they tried to stop an internet cable installation project in Sitio Jansen, Barangay Punta Engaño.

Article 151 of the Revised Penal Code also refers to unjustifiable disobedience of lawful orders of Persons in Authority or their Agents

The incident happened on Monday, May 29, 2023, wherein Rodolfo Pagobo, 39 years old; Gemar Pagobo, 44 years old; Moises Mahusay, 40 years old; Roland Pagobo, 51 years old; and Sofronia Pagobo, 69 years old were arrested.

The suspects allegedly tried to stop the internet cable installation project of Eastern Telecommunications Philippines, Inc. after they claimed that they owned the lot where the cables are installed.

Police Colonel Elmer Lim, city director of LCPO, said that there were a series of settlements that were already conducted between the private proponent and the claimants, wherein the proponent asked them to present documents that they owned said property.

Lim said that the private proponent has also expressed their willingness to give disturbance pay to the claimant.

“Mohatag man ang telecommunication company ug disturbance pay sa mga wala mataga-i provided nga maka-secure mo ug igong dokumento nga magpamatuod nga kamo maoy tag-iya sa maong dalan diin gipaagi ang kable,” Lim said.

Lim said that the said project was authorized by the city government and that the proponent was able to secure the necessary permits for their operation hence the grave coercion raps.

He added that the project can also help in the development of the city’s economy, especially in this time of the digital age.

“Para ni sa atong kaayohan kay mao ni ang trend karon, ang internet connection. Para ni sa atoang ekonomiya nga kita, atong mga kaigsuonan nga Oponganon, nga makakita ug trabaho kay daghan ang mga negosyante ug investor nga mobubo sa ilang investment diri sa atoa kay nindot atong telecommunication facility kay usa na siya ka pillars of good economy,” he added.

On Monday, the suspects allegedly disobeyed the officers implementing the arrest by resisting. This resulted in a scuffle until they were finally subdued.

Yesterday, May 30, the LCPO filed a case of grave coercion and violation of Article 151 of the Revised Penal Code against the suspects.

However, the suspects were released by the LCPO, since the prosecutor advised them to undergo regular filing while they are still securing additional evidence against the suspects. /rcg

