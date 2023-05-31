Ogie Diaz says insiders confirmed Liza Soberano, Enrique Gil’s split: ‘Sana hindi totoo’

Ogie Diaz disclosed that sources confirmed to him that Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil have broken up and that it was the actress who decided to part ways with the actor to focus on her career.

Diaz, Soberano’s former manager, said this through his YouTube vlog on Tuesday, May 30, as he noted that breakup speculations might have stemmed from the “pronouncements” and prior interviews of the actress in which she made no mention of Gil.

He added that Soberano might have further fueled speculations when she did not greet Gil through her social media pages on his birthday last March.

“Ang nakarating sa atin ay hiwalay na sina Enrique Gil at Liza Soberano,” Diaz said. “Hindi ko alam kung pareho nilang gusto ‘yon pero ang nakarating sa atin ay choice ni Liza na tutukan muna ang kanyang career programming.”

(We were told that Enrique Gil and Liza Soberano have broken up. I do not know if the split was a mutual decision, but [sources told us] that it was Liza’s choice to focus first on her career.)

“Ang nakarating sa atin ay si Enrique ‘yung nagpu-push pa na baka kaya pa, na baka posible pang maituloy,” he added. “Pwede naman niyang i-allow si Liza kung ang gusto man ni Liza ay ito pa rin ang kanyang Hollywood dream, pero sila pa rin.”

(We were told that Enrique is the one who still fights and still hopes to continue [the relationship]. Besides, he could allow Liza [to pursue] her Hollywood dreams while still being together.)

Diaz also claimed that Gil was not informed about Soberano’s recent return to the country, which was the reason why her talent management team was supposedly the ones who picked her up at the airport.

“Sana hindi totoo na hiwalay na sila. Sana kung meron mang gap or ‘di pagkakaunawaan [ay] ma-patch up,” Diaz stated. (I hope that the breakup rumors are not true. If there are gaps or misunderstandings between them, I hope they will patch it up.)

Diaz lamented the supposed split, saying he was witness to Soberano and Gil’s good relationship. The comedian-talent manager also expressed hope that the pair would still remain friends whatever happens.

“Kung totoo man ito, isa ako sa mga nalungkot kasi I’m rooting for both of them na ang ending nila ay kasal. Kasi alam ko kung gaano kamahal ni Quen si Liza at gano’n din naman si Liza kay Quen,” he noted.

(If the breakup is true, I would be sad because I’m rooting for both of them—that they will end up getting married. I know how much Quen loves Liza, and vice versa.)

Soberano and Gil, dubbed as LizQuen, have been in a relationship since 2014 but only confirmed it to the public in 2019. While Gil dismissed split rumors last April, both the actor and Soberano have yet to publicly speak up on the matter after Diaz’s revelation.

RELATED STORIES

Liza Soberano named one of Hollywood’s ‘exciting young actors’ by US magazine

Liza Soberano hangs out with ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ author Kevin Kwan, filmmaker in New York

LOOK: Liza Soberano exudes sultry vibes in retro-inspired photo shoot