ARQ Boxing Stable moves to a better equipped gym in Tigbao

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The ARQ Boxing Stable recently transferred to their newly-built boxing gym in Barangay Tigbao in Talamban, Cebu City.

ARQ Boxing Stable, which recently introduced itself as the newest boxing outfit, was formerly based in a modest gym inside the Exoville Village in Barangay Basak Pardo, Cebu City.

The boxing stable and promotions owned by Cebuano sportsman Jason Arquisola decided to build a new boxing gym to accommodate their growing stable.

Thus, earlier this month, they finally transferred to a more spacious and more equipped gym.

“Mas nindot na ang gym sa bag-o nga gibalhinan. Naa na gyud actual ring na ilang gipractisan. Kung unsa ang giduwaan nila sa mga fights nila, mao na gibutang namo diha sa gym,” said ARQ Sports Director Chelito Caro.

(The gym that they transferred to is better. They have an actual ring to practice. If what they played on in their fights, that is what we put in our gym.)

Caro said that compared to their previous gym, this one in Tigbao was complete with all the needed equipment to provide their boxers with top-notch training.

“Complete na among equipment ug facility. Naa ta for workout ug boxing ring. Hopefully, after sa fight card sa December, ma blessingan na nato ang gym, before Christmas,” said Caro.

(Our equipment and facility is complete. We have a place for workout and a boxing ring. Hopefully, after the fight card in December, we will have the blessing of our gym before Christmas.)

The ARQ Sports’ boxing promotions has been one of the busiest outfits based in Cebu in promoting fight cards.

In a span of five months, the boxing outfit already staged two fight cards under their “Kumbati” boxing series featuring their up-and-coming stars in April Jay Abne and Johnpaul Gabunilas among others.

Both undefeated, Abne is already stamping his class in the flyweight division by winning the OPBF silver flyweight title last October 30 against Ben Ligas via split decision.

Gabunilas, who was supposedly going to be featured in the same fight card with Abne, was sidelined due to a minor injury. However, he is set to make his return for December 20’s “Kumbati Tres”, which is tentatively planned to be held in Alta Vista gym in Barangay Pardo, Cebu City.

