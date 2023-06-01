Aerophone: The best smartphones for mobile photography in the market right now

When it comes to finding the perfect smartphone, gadget retailer, Aerophone, has got your back! With technological advancements, smartphones have evolved from mere communication devices to multitasking powerhouses. They can now check emails, provide social media updates, capture professional photos, and even record videos and films.

Smartphones have reached a level where it is now capable of delivering photo and video quality that is comparable to that of a DSLR camera. That is why many people who aspire to take their photography hobby up a notch, invest in competent camera phones without necessarily spending a fortune on DSLRs. Smartphones are not only more affordable but also lightweight and easily accessible.

Here is a top list of some of the best smartphones for mobile photography available at any Aerophone branch.

iPhone 14 Pro

Undoubtedly, Apple products are top-tier regarding camera quality. With four cameras – three at the back and one at the front – the iPhone 14 Pro reigns as the best choice for taking stunning photos.

The device boasts three rear cameras, each serving a unique purpose:

A main-wide angle camera.

An ultra-wide camera.

A telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.

The primary camera has a 48-megapixel resolution, equipped with an advanced quad-pixel sensor that enhances resolution up to 4x. These cutting-edge camera features deliver the highest quality a phone camera can offer.

Samsung S21 5G

For Android enthusiasts, Samsung offers excellent options as well. Take the Samsung S21 5G, for instance, with its enhanced camera capabilities, including a 30x digital zoom that brings you closer to a performing artist, akin to being in the back row seat at a concert.

Concerned about your shaky hands? Fear not with the Samsung S21 5G, since its zoom lock feature enables you to stabilize your shots. Additionally, its night mode helps you capture vivid photos even in low-light conditions, without needing that obnoxious flashlight. Furthermore, the front camera is powered by AI technology, to bring out realistic and true-to-life colors in your selfies. With a 10-megapixel lens and autofocus feature, it surely delivers the perfect shot for your postings.

Huawei P50 Pro 4G

The Huawei P50 Pro 4G is known for its fantastic design and specifications, positioning itself as a premium mid-range phone. One of its standout features is the high-megapixel back camera, capable of an impressive 80x zoom range. Its ultra-wide angle lens also supports autofocus, allowing quick and smooth macro photography.

On top of that, the smartphone can also produce videos with 1080p resolution at 30 frames per second. This makes the camera’s capabilities extend beyond photography to exemplary video recording.

Realme 10 Pro Series

Another premium mid-range phone comes from Realme. Take a seamless angle shot with their Realme 10 Pro Series camera system. This phone is equipped with the 108MP ProLight Imaging Technology camera setup, where some of its features include portrait mode and night mode, allowing a clear and clean photo result with every click.

If you want to take videos from this phone, their dual camera option allows you to shoot using the front and rear cameras at the same time.

Vivo V23 Series

This 6.44” touchscreen display phone, launched in early 2022, and powered by Android 12, caught attention during its launch due to its unique feature: the ability to change colors on the exterior design!

The Vivo V23 boasts a triple camera setup, with a high megapixel resolution that will surely capture your photo’s subject best. Comprising a primary, ultra-wide, and macro shooter, this triple camera system produces clear and sharp images. Moreover, the smartphone offers a helpful night mode for low-light photography.

