Unveil Your Dream Wedding at Bayfront Hotel Cebu

Get ready to say “I do” in style this June at Bayfront Hotel Cebu‘s stunning wedding venues. Turn your dream wedding into a reality and make your special day unforgettable at any of Bayfront Hotel’s two locations, each featuring unique function halls providing the ideal event space for any special occasion.

Contact Bayfront Hotel Cebu’s events team today to plan for your dream wedding and help you in realizing your vision and creating cherished celebrations by you and your guests, for a lifetime.

The North Reclamation branch has four versatile function rooms that cater to your needs, whether an intimate gathering of 20 or a grand banquet of 300. Make your wedding the dream event you’ve always imagined!

Bogo Hall (2nd floor): features a low ceiling and offers the flexibility to incorporate limited ceiling works. Its full glass windows provide panoramic views, and a mini lobby creates an inviting atmosphere. Balamban Hall (2nd floor): provides a cozy setting with a low ceiling and a convenient mini lobby. Bantayan Hall (5th floor): boasts of a high ceiling, allowing for ceiling decorations if desired. Badian Hall (5th floor): offers an intimate space with a cozy feel. Their venues can be customized to curate an ambiance that is nothing short of extraordinary and perfectly tailored to your specific needs.

Indulge in sophistication and awe-inspiring views at Bayfront Hotel Capitol Site location! Discover three exceptional event spaces with the 224-capacity Barili Hall and Borbon Hall, and the exclusive [email protected]

Barili Hall (sixth floor): flaunts its versatility where it can be divided into four smaller rooms, each with its entrance and stage. This feature enables you to hold simultaneous events at once. Borbon Hall (7th floor): displays a stunning stage, perfect for those seeking a grand setting for their events. Be captivated with its breathtaking cityscape view which guarantees a lasting impression on you and your guests. [email protected] (rooftop): elevate your events with a panoramic view atop Bayfront Hotel. This picturesque venue accommodates 50 people, engulfing them in an intimate, yet refreshing ambiance.

For reservations at Bayfront Hotel Cebu – North Reclamation, you may give them a call at +63 917 728 9912 or at +63 32 230 6777. You may also email them at [email protected].

For bookings at Bayfront Hotel – Cebu Capitol Site, you may give them a call at +63 917 708 8117 or at +63 32 505 3333. You may also email them at [email protected].

