2 Cebu schools among top PH schools in Times Higher Education world rankings

MANILA, Philippines — Two Cebu schools were among the top-rated schools in the Philippines in the 2023 Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings.

The two Cebu schools are the Cebu Technological University (CTU) and the University of San Carlos (USC).

Ateneo de Manila University is the highest rated Philippine school in the Impact Rankings.

The Impact Rankings is an annual assessment of universities worldwide against the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, according to THE website.

“We use carefully calibrated indicators to provide comprehensive and balanced comparison across four broad areas: research, stewardship, outreach, and teaching,” it explained.

For Impact, the following Philippine schools garnered the following rankings:

Ateneo de Manila University (201-300) De La Salle University (401-600) University of the Philippines (401-600) Batangas State University (601-800) Leyte Normal University (601-800) Mariano Marcos State University (601-800) University of Santo Tomas (601-800) Tarlac Agricultural University (601-800) Central Luzon State University (801-1000) Mapúa University (801-1000) Philippine Normal University (801-1000) Saint Louis University (801-1000) Benguet State University (1001+) Bulacan State University (1001+) Cebu Technological University (1001+) Central Bicol State University of Agriculture (1001+) Central Philippine University (1001+) Central Philippines State University (1001+) University of Eastern Philippines (1001+) Isabela State University (1001+) Lyceum-Northwestern University (1001+) Mindanao State University-Iligan Institute of Technology (1001+) Nueva Ecija University of Science and Technology (1001+) San Beda University (1001+) University of San Carlos (1001+) University of Science and Technology of Southern Philippines (1001+) Southern Leyte State University (1001+) St. Paul University (1001+) Visayas State University (1001+)

USC also made it to the list of Top 100 universities in the Philippines by EduRank. / with a report from Cebu Daily News

