Sagarbarria, Reyes, sworn in as Negros Oriental governor, vice governor

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Negros Oriental has a new governor and vice governor in former Vice Governor Manuel “Chaco” Sagarbarria and former First District Board Member Jaime “Jake” Reyes.

Sagarbarria and Reyes formally took their oath of office as the Province’s governor and vice governor, respectively, following the untimely passing of the late governor Carlo Jorge Joan “Guido” Reyes on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

In a social media post, the Provincial Government of Negros Oriental announced that Sagarbarria took his oath before Regional Trial Court (RTC) Executive Judge Gerardo Paguio in the presence of DILG Negros Oriental Provincial Director Farah Diba Gentuya, his family, and supporters at the Sangguniang Panlalawigan Session Hall on Wednesday afternoon.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He was succeeded by Jake Reyes who took his oath as Vice Governor of the Province of Negros Oriental before Bindoy Mayor Eniego Jabagat at the latter’s office on Wednesday evening.

READ: NegOr gov passes away, 3 months after Degamo slay

Accompanying Vice Governor Reyes were former Provincial Administrator Atty. Karen Lisette Molas and former Provincial Legal Officer Atty. Mary Grace Villegas.

Guido Reyes died on Wednesday, as confirmed by provincial administrator Karen Molas.

He was the second Negros Oriental governor to die in office this year, following the assassination of the late governor Roel Degamo in March.

READ MORE:

Degamo’s murder suspects now refuse to talk – Remulla

Negros Oriental Gov. Guido Reyes, who replaced assassinated Degamo, dies

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP