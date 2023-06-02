Bernadeth Pons officially welcomed by Creamline 

Two-time Southeast Asian Games bronze medalist for beach volleyball Bernadeth Pons will be making a return to indoor volleyball with the powerhouse Creamline Cool Smashers.

Pons, who won two bronze SEA Games bronze medals while paired with Cebuana Sisi Rondina, was officially welcomed by Premier Volleyball League (PVL) powerhouse Creamline as seen in an Instagram story of the Cool Smashers’ Michele Gumabao.

Pons is a product of the Far Eastern University (FEU) and used to play indoor volleyball with the Petron Blaze Spikers before focusing on beach volleyball.

Creamline is the reigning PVL All-Filipino champions. The Cool Smashers are preparing for the Invitational Conference, where they are defending champions.

READ MORE:

Topranked Rondina-Pons duo returns to action in BVR Tour in Sta. Ana on Thursday

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP