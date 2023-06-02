Bernadeth Pons officially welcomed by Creamline 

CDN Digital June 02,2023 - 01:52 PM
Bernadeth Pons

Bernadeth Pons seen in Michele Gumabao’s Instagram story.

Two-time Southeast Asian Games bronze medalist for beach volleyball Bernadeth Pons will be making a return to indoor volleyball with the powerhouse Creamline Cool Smashers. 

Pons, who won two bronze SEA Games bronze medals while paired with Cebuana Sisi Rondina, was officially welcomed by Premier Volleyball League (PVL) powerhouse Creamline as seen in an Instagram story of the Cool Smashers’ Michele Gumabao.

Pons is a product of the Far Eastern University (FEU) and used to play indoor volleyball with the Petron Blaze Spikers before focusing on beach volleyball.

Creamline is the reigning PVL All-Filipino champions. The Cool Smashers are preparing for the Invitational Conference, where they are defending champions.

READ MORE:

Topranked Rondina-Pons duo returns to action in BVR Tour in Sta. Ana on Thursday

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: volleyball
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.