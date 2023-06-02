SM wins ICSC MAXI Awards 2023

SM Supermalls received a Silver Award at the prestigious International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC) MAXI Awards 2023 for its multi-mall COVID-19 vaccination efforts under the Marketing Excellence Community category. The award was conferred at the recently concluded awarding ceremony held at the Wynn Las Vegas, Nevada last May 21, 2023.

To know more about SM Supermalls, visit www.smsupermalls.com or follow @SMSupermalls on social media.

“Winning another award from the ICSC reaffirms our commitment to creating fun, safe, and convenient malling experiences for our shoppers. This award recognizes the hard work of our government partners, local government units, even the healthcare workers, and of course, the Filipinos who got themselves vaccinated in our malls,” said Steven T. Tan, president of SM Supermalls.

Aside from the Silver award, SM China was also one of the finalists for the Community Category for SM Xiamen 1864 Panda Tour Exhibition, and the Experiential Category for SM Chengdu Bamboo Wish.

This is not the first time the company received recognition from the prestigious international group. SM is a three-time Albert Sussman International Community Support awardee and has also earned two Gold and one Silver awards since 2011. Meanwhile, SM China has also received two Gold and six Silver awards since 2016.

ICSC is an association of the global shopping- center industry, with over 70,000 members from more 100 countries worldwide. Its members comprise shopping center owners, retailers, developers, investors, managers, brokers, public officials, and academics. Through the ICSC Global Awards, the organization promotes professional excellence in the shopping center industry, including the MAXI Awards which recognizes innovative events, programs, and technology that add value to the marketplaces industry.

SM Supermalls’ award was accepted by Ms. Liza Silerio, Vice President of the SM Corporate Compliance Group.

