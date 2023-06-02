Paolo Contis laughs off question when he’d be engaged: ‘Nananahimik ako’

Paolo Contis seems firm in keeping private his plans involving matters of the heart as he dodged questions on when he would get engaged.

The actor said this during an interview with comedian-talent manager Ogie Diaz, wherein Contis reiterated that he’s happy over the engagement of his former partner, actress LJ Reyes.

“Nabalitaan ko agad nung on the way na ko sa shoot. Feeling ko naman hindi ako dapat ‘yung ano—syempre naiintindihan ko na kukuhanan ako ng reaksyon pero again, I’m very very happy for her,” he said.

(I immediately heard about it while I was on the way to a shooting. I feel like I should not be the one to—of course I understand that I will be asked about my reaction but again, I’m very very happy for her.)

Contis was then asked what his “next step” would be now that both he and Reyes have apparently moved on.

“Katulad ng lagi kong sinasabi after every issue na nangyari, lahat ng step ko towards whatever na may kinalaman sa aking personal na buhay, I will do it privately,” he noted. “Para ang ating mga kaibigang bashers ay manahimik at hindi makialam.”

(As I have always said after every issue, my next steps on personal matters will be done privately so that our dear bashers will shut up and will not meddle.)

Contis also spoke about how he has opted to reach out privately to Summer, his daughter with Reyes.

“Malamang hindi niyo mabalitaan kasi privately ko siya gagawin, pero hindi ibig sabihin hindi siya nangyayari,” he said. “Ngayon kung gusto niyo magreact sa mga bagay na hindi niyo alam, mga bashers, gawin niyo. It’s that simple.”

(Most likely you will not hear about it because I will do it privately, but it does not mean it’s not happening. If bashers want to react to things they know nothing about, then do it. It’s that simple.)

When Diaz asked when the actor plans to be engaged, Contis responded while laughing, “Tumutuloy-tuloy ka ha. Tumigil-tigil ka. Nananahimik ako.” (You’re being persistent. Stop it. I have nothing to say about it.)

Contis and Reyes’ breakup was confirmed in 2021. The actor later admitted that he had cheated on Reyes, but asserted that his now-girlfriend, actress Yen Santos, had no involvement in the breakup.

Meanwhile, Reyes, who is currently based in the United States with Summer and eldest child Aki, announced her engagement to her non-showbiz boyfriend Philip Evangelista last May 30. /ra

