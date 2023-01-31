Paolo Contis confirms relationship with Yen Santos; Not the reason for split with LJ Reyes

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Paolo Contis finally confirms his relationship with actress Yen Santos.

“Yes” was Paolo Contis’ answer admitting the state of their relationship with Yen Santos when asked by the King of Talk Boy Abunda, during the second part of his interview.

He explained, however, that his relationship with LJ was over and she was already in America before he and Yen began dating.

Paolo also refuted the notion that Yen was to blame for his breakup with LJ.

“Somehow matagal na kaming hindi okay ni Lj…Napapadalas yung away. One of my biggest mistakes was hindi ko inalala yung mental health ni Lj isa yun sa feeling ko simula ng downfall namin. Which was one of my biggest mistake,” Contis said.

[Somehow Lj and I haven’t been okay for a long time…The fights are getting worse. One of my biggest mistakes was that I didn’t think about Lj’s mental health, which started our downfall. Which was one of my biggest mistake]

“Yung pagdidiskarte ko sa sarili ko na hindi ko na iniinform sa kanya ang mga bagay bagay which led to bigger problems…Plus everytime ako lumalabas ng bahay dahil may work, may mga kalokohan din akong ginagawa,” he adds.

[I no longer inform her about things which led to bigger problems…Plus every time I leave the house because of work, I also do some [foolish] things]

Paolo made headlines in the entertainment industry after unfollowing his then-girlfriend LJ Reyes and deleting all of her images from his Instagram account in 2021.

Later, he was seen in Baguio City with actress Yen Santos, fueling rumors that his breakup with LJ was due to adultery. It can be recalled that Yen and Paolo starred in a foreign-shot movie in 2021 and in the same year, LJ Reyes revealed their breakup while appearing as a guest on Abunda’s online show in August.

In November of last year, Paolo shared a photo slide of himself and Yen on what appeared to be a dinner date to celebrate the latter’s birthday. ‘Happy birthday to my best actress!’, the caption reads.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paolo Contis (@paolo_contis)

As Paolo’s revelation is expected to put an end to rumors, he also expressed his thoughts on their romantic relationship to the public.

“Ang samin kasi, kung baga, what you see is what you get na naman e, diba? Hindi na namin pwedeng ipilit ‘yung tao to be happy for us, hindi na namin pwedeng ipilit yung mga tao na paniwalaan ‘yung gusto nilang paniwalaan,” he said.

[For us, what you see is what you get, right? We can no longer force people to be happy for us, we can no longer force people to believe what they should believe]

“Sana lang isipin nila na kung ano lang yung nakikita nilang naka-post, ‘yun [na] lang ang truth na alam nila.” he adds.

[I just hope that people will judge what they see is posted [and] it is the only truth they know] /rcg

ALSO READ:

Paolo kay LJ: Aaminin ko, naging marupok at g*g* ako…I’m very sorry for everything, sa lahat-lahat

Paolo Contis asks forgiveness to LJ, Summer and Aki

‘Meron s’yang ibang katauhan’: LJ Reyes discovers Paolo Contis’ ‘other side’ that caused their breakup

LJ dedma lang sa pagso-sorry ni Paolo; super enjoy sa New York Fashion Week sa US