Unbeatable Offers and Incredible Savings at Cebu Home and Builders Centre’s Mid-Year BIG Sale

Get your shopping carts ready because Cebu Home and Builders Centre (CHBC) is back with its much-awaited annual CHBC Mid-Year BIG Sale. The month-long sale comes back strong as it can ever be, with irresistible deals and offers for its customers from June 1 to June 30 at all CHBC branches – Banilad, Mactan, N. Bacalso, Consolacion, Minglanilla, and Carcar.

So, what are you waiting for? Hurry and head over to any Cebu Home and Builders Centre branch near you or shop online at https://cebuhomebuilders.com/ and take advantage of these excellent deals.

Cebu Home Builders Centre is a go-to shop for those shoppers looking for spectacular savings and huge discounts on DIY, lighting and chandeliers, tiles and bath supplies, plumbing fittings, and sanitary wares selections. Cebu Home Builders’ goal is to provide everyone with access to a better home experience at an affordable price.

Tackle that home improvement project you have been setting aside now! Outstanding deals include up to 70 percent off featured items, such as exclusively manufactured tiles and ASEAN tiles, and up to 50 percent off price reductions for international brands like Roca bathroom fixtures. In addition, you get massive bargains on chandeliers and lighting, up to 20 percent off, and even up to as high as 90 percent off on selected items.

IT'S THE RETURN OF THE BIGGEST HOME IMPROVEMENT SALE IN CEBU! LIVE: Cebu Home and Builders Centre (CHBC) is bringing back their major MID-YEAR BIG SALE for the entire month of June. From June 1 to 30, 2023, everything in store—from tiles to lighting fixtures—is being offered at discounted rates, some up to 90% off. Join CDN Digital as we take a glimpse of this sale that homeowners, developers, and decorators won't wanna miss. Posted by CDN Digital on Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Customers enjoy additional savings every Sunday of June 2023. Shoppers will get 2 percent off the discounted prices for selected house brands.

The CHBC Mid-Year BIG Sale not only benefits loyal customers of Cebu Home and Builders Centre but also partner organizations like Payag (A Cebu-based nonprofit organization) as part of the earnings from this sale will be used to support and help selected marginalized people that in renovating their homes for free. This only proves that CHBC is more than just a business; it is also a gateway to reaching one’s dream– living at his own HOME.

