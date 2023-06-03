Apolinario, IBO flyweight champ, to fight in Japan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The reigning International Boxing Organization (IBO) world flyweight champion Dave “Dobermann” Apolinario will soon take his talent to the thriving Japanese boxing scene.

This was after, Sanman Boxing Gym, the handler of Apolinario officially announced that the latter signed a co-promotional agreement with the Japan-based Ohashi Promotions.

Future fights in Japan

It means that Apolinario’s future bouts will be held in Japan, starting with his debut there in August.

Ohashi Promotions is one of Japan’s biggest boxing promotions, handling the likes of Takuma Inoue, the younger brother of Japanese boxing superstar Naoya Inoue, former world champion Akira Yaegashi, Satoshi Hosono, and Katsushige Kawashima.

This kind of deal rarely comes between Filipino and Japanese boxing outfits considering these two nations usually face each other in the ring.

Outstanding record

However, Apolinario’s outstanding record of 18 wins, zero loss, and 13 knockouts earned him the attention and promotional contract with this major Japanese boxing outfit.

Apolinario stole the boxing spotlight in July last year after knocking out erstwhile IBO world flyweight champion Gideon Buthelezi in the first round in the latter’s hometown in East London, South Africa.

Ranked in world’s major boxing bodies

Besides his IBO world title, Apolinario is ranked in four of the world’s major boxing bodies. He is ranked No. 2 in the World Boxing Association’s (WBA) flyweight division.

He is also ranked No. 5 in the International Boxing Federation (IBF), No 12 in the World Boxing Organization (WBO), and No. 14 in the World Boxing Council.

His most recent bout was against Indonesian Frengky Rohi in General Santos City last February. He won via second round stoppage.

